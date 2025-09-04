GST 2.0: 'Historic' To 'Eight-Years Late', Leaders Across Political Spectrum React To 'Next-Gen Reforms'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other senior leaders have reacted to the GST Council's decision to revise GST tax slabs for a majority of commonly used items.

Here are some reactions from the members of the political fraternity.

Congress leader Chidambaram welcomed the GST council's rate rationalisation, but said it was eight years late. He said the GST and the rates prevailing until today should not been introduced in the first place. "The GST rationalisation and the reduction in rates on a range of goods and services are WELCOME but 8 years TOO LATE. The current design of GST and the rates prevailing until today ought not to have been introduced in the first place.

"We have been crying hoarse for the last 8 years against the design and rates of GST, but our pleas fell on deaf years." He remarked it would be interesting to speculate on what prompted the government to make the changes, and suggested options from sluggish growth to elections in Bihar, or even external factors such as Donald Trump's tariffs.