Growth Rate At 6%, India To Remain Lower Middle Economy By 2047, Says Raghuram Rajan

"India's growth potential is today about 6% a year, GDP growth. If you do the math, at 6% a year, you double every 12 years and therefore in 24 years, we'll be four times our per capita income. Today, the per capita income in India, as you know, is just a little below $2,500 per person. Multiply by four, we get $10,000 per person… So if you do the math, at our current rate of growth, you know, strong as it is highest in the G20, we don't get rich but we stay lower middle income till 2047," he said.