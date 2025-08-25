GDP Preview: Growth Estimated At 6.6% In Q1 FY26

Indian economic growth is likely to continue to stay resilient in the April-June quarter despite easing from the previous quarter.

The gross domestic product is estimated to grow by 6.6% in Q1FY26, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. That's compared to 6.5% in Q1FY25 quarter and 7.4% in Q4FY25.

Gross value added is expected to expand to 6.4%. The gap between the GDP and the GVA is expected to persist with the rise in indirect tax collections in Q1FY26. The GVA is considered a better metric for growth as it is not impacted by fluctuations in indirect tax collections and subsidy expenditure.

The GDP print has got support from few transient factors, such as disinflation, pickup in indirect tax collection and supportive base-effect, according Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

The sharp moderation in WPI and CPI inflation will result in GDP deflator growth slowing down in Q1 FY26, she explained, adding that this will boost real growth rate numbers.

Moreover, producer margins have widened with reduction in input costs. "Hence real GDP growth in FY26 is likely to look better than nominal GDP growth," said Sengupta, who forecasts nominal GDP growth at 8.5% in Q1 FY26 compared to 10.8% in Q4FY25.

"India’s investment activity held up in Q1 FY2026, boosted by the front-loading of government capex, although this admittedly came on a low base, amid the heightened uncertainty owing to geopolitical tensions and tariff-related developments," Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said.

Benefitting from robust government capital as well as revenue spending, upfronted exports to some geographies and nascent signals of improved consumption, the pace of expansion in economic activity in Q1 FY2026 is estimated at 6.7%, Nayar said.

Core GVA, which excludes agriculture and government services, is estimated at 6.1% in Q1FY26, compared to 6.7% in Q4FY25, according to Sengupta's estimates.