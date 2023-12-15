Green Shoots To Sustain, Last Quarter Likely To Boost Overall Trade: Commerce Ministry

The Ministry of Commerce said that green shoots are expected to sustain, offering hope that historical growth in the last quarter will place trade in good stead for the fiscal.

The comments come amid India's trade deficit narrowing in November, as imports saw a sharp fall on a sequential basis. The trade gap was $20.6 billion last month as compared with $31.46 billion in October.

The country was holding its own despite a global slump in trade, the Ministry said on Friday. November showed a positive trend even as commodity prices fell, it said.

"Despite interest rates not softening, global trade slowing down and global conflict aggravating, if you look at the world and our figures, we have done very well," Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said at a media briefing in New Delhi.

Barthwal is optimistic about crossing last fiscal's figures, but the Ministry is also closely watching the global situation.