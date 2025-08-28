Green Rev 2025: Compressed Biogas Key To Achieve India's Net Zero Goals, Says GAIL's Rajiv Singhal

The compressed biogas sector will play a major role when it comes to reaching the net zero target by 2070 set by the government, said Rajiv Singhal, director - business development, while speaking at the recently held Green Rev 2025 summit in New Delhi.

Singhal said that India was generating 7,500 million tonne of animal waste and municipal waste. This can be used to produce compressed biogas. According to the GAIL official, the country has a potential of developing 40 to 60 million tonne per annum of CBG.

Singhal pointed out that India is presently importing 25 milllion tonnes of natural gas. He said that the government is envisaging the creation of 15 million tonnes of CBG, which he deemed, "easily achievable."

He also highlighted that the Centre provides many subsidies for the production of CBG.

GAIL India also reported that it would be partnering with TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd. to create a joint venture to develop a "nationwide network of compressed bio gas plants" to further hasten India's transition to clean energy.