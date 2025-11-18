Goyal Will Meet Representatives To Make FDIs And FIIs Smoother

Commer Minister Piyush Goyal will meet industry representatives to discuss process make the process to invest in India smoother and faster to attractive more foreign funds. He said while speaking at an event for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry's 98th annual general meeting.

The meeting has started at 3 p.m. at Vanijya Bhawan. Goyal will meet e-commerce firms, start-ups, venture capitalists and industry representatives. The meeting is related to changes in Foreign Direct Investment policy with an aim to boost exports.

This meeting is happening as most foreign portfolio investors have turned underweight to India recently.