Govt To Hold 1,000 Stakeholder Meetings, Workshops, Outreach Programmes On India-UK Trade Pact

They said that there is a plan to hold sector-wise outreach programmes.

Teams will also visit different states to inform them about the benefits of this trade agreement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold a meeting with the leather and textiles sector on the trade pact here on Monday.

The pact will see 99 per cent of Indian exports enter the UK duty-free, when it comes into force. It will also reduce tariffs on British products such as cars, cosmetics, and whisky.