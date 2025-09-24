Business NewsEconomy & FinanceGovt To Clear Rs 25,000-Crore Maritime Development Fund In Policy Package For Shipbuilding Sector
ADVERTISEMENT

Govt To Clear Rs 25,000-Crore Maritime Development Fund In Policy Package For Shipbuilding Sector

The policy package for the shipbuilding industry includes the Maritime Development Fund with a corpus worth Rs 25,000 crore.

24 Sep 2025, 12:32 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File Picture: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is a PSU under the Ministry of Defence.&nbsp; (Photo source: Pixabay)&nbsp;</p></div>
File Picture: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is a PSU under the Ministry of Defence.  (Photo source: Pixabay) 
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Cabinet is likely to clear a big policy package for the shipbuilding industry on Wednesday, Sept. 24, sources told NDTV Profit. The package includes a revamped financial assistance scheme with the Maritime Development Fund with a corpus worth Rs 25,000 crore.

Sources added that the Maritime funds will be linked to a minimum 40% local content in ship construction. The policy is aimed at spurring investments in India's shipbuilding ecosystem.

Notably, India faces a 25-35% cost disadvantage compared to Japan, Vietnam, and other markets. The Maritime Development Fund to promote the shipbuilding industry was announced in Union Budget in February 2025.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT