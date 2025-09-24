Govt To Clear Rs 25,000-Crore Maritime Development Fund In Policy Package For Shipbuilding Sector

The Cabinet is likely to clear a big policy package for the shipbuilding industry on Wednesday, Sept. 24, sources told NDTV Profit. The package includes a revamped financial assistance scheme with the Maritime Development Fund with a corpus worth Rs 25,000 crore.

Sources added that the Maritime funds will be linked to a minimum 40% local content in ship construction. The policy is aimed at spurring investments in India's shipbuilding ecosystem.

Notably, India faces a 25-35% cost disadvantage compared to Japan, Vietnam, and other markets. The Maritime Development Fund to promote the shipbuilding industry was announced in Union Budget in February 2025.