Govt Monitoring Whether GST 2.0 Benefits Are Being Passed On, Say Sources

Officials are presently awaiting field information inputs on 54 categories of products, which they expect to receive on Sept. 28, as per sources.

23 Sep 2025, 03:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The GST rate cuts came into effect from Sept. 22. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The GST rate cuts came into effect from Sept. 22. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
The Centre is monitoring whether industry, retailers and distributors are passing on the benefits of slashed goods and services tax to the consumers, sources privy to the matter told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Officials are presently awaiting field information inputs on 54 categories of products, which they expect to receive on Sept. 28, the persons added.

There might not be uniform story of benefits being passed on, as the effects of rate cut may take some time to reflect on the ground for some categories of products, they further said.

(This is a developing story)

