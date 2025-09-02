Govt Extends Export Obligation Period To 18 Months For Chemical Industry

In a key relief to the chemical industry, the government has extended the export obligation period under the Advance Authorization Scheme from six months to 18 months for products governed by mandatory quality control orders, according to an official release issued on Tuesday.

For chemical and petrochemical industries, the move provides exporters with greater operational flexibility and reduces compliance-related stress. The extension aligns with similar relief measures previously granted to the textile sector, ensuring consistency across ministries.

Under the Advance Authorization Scheme, exporters are allowed to import raw materials duty-free for the production of export goods. Notably, these imports are exempt from QCO compliance, provided they are used exclusively for export purposes.