Government Cuts Minimum Export Price On Natural Honey To $1,400 Per Tonne

The government has cut the minimum export price on natural honey from $2,000 per tonne to $1,400 per tonne till the end of this year, according to a notification.

Exports below this MEP are not permitted.

"MEP on natural honey is revised from USD 2,000 per metric tonne to $1,400 per metric tonne with immediate effect, till December 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.