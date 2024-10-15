Government Unfazed About Trade, Investments Hit Amid India-Canada Diplomatic Tensions, Sources Say

The Indian government is not concerned about the potential impact on bilateral trade and investments amid rising tensions with Canada, according to sources from the Commerce Ministry. The investments from Canada, particularly from public pension funds, are expected to continue through indirect channels, the sources said.

India remains a healthy market to invest, and money will find its way through as most of these funds route money to India via Singapore, Mauritius or the Middle East, they added.

India's trade with Canada is also not significant enough to be a cause for concern, the people added.