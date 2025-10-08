Government To Release Revised CPI, IIP, GDP Data From February 2026

The government will release revised CPI, IIP, GDP data from February 2026, said MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg. "GDP base year revision will give a true picture of the economy," Garg told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest on Wednesday. "All these changes will be reflected in the new GDP series starting February next year," he added.

"The purpose of the GDP revision is to ensure that we provide a true and fair picture of the economy. The last GDP revision was done about a decade ago, and since then, there have been several changes in different aspects," he said.

Garg highlighted that the structure of the economy has changed significantly, with the digital economy expanding rapidly. "We now have access to several new datasets such as GST, e-Vahan, and digital records, which must be incorporated," he noted.

"E-commerce datasets and airfares will also be included in the GDP," Garg added.

The MoSPI Secretary said that consumer price inflation remains a key input for monetary policy, while the Household Expenditure Survey is another critical indicator.

He mentioned that some items will be added and others removed from the CPI basket to reflect changing consumption trends. "The number of items in the CPI basket will increase to 350 from 299 earlier," Garg said.

He further emphasised the importance of broadening coverage by including both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar places.

The Index of Industrial Production or IIP will also be expanded to better represent industrial activity. "IIP reforms are needed to capture the evolving nature of factory production, as factories have become much more dynamic now," Garg added.