Government Says Rice Wastage At FCI Godowns Significantly Reduced

The minister noted that storage practices have greatly improved, with food grains being stored in scientifically built godowns using proper scientific codes of storage practices.

“Earlier, we used to store wheat in open storage, but now open coverage has been banned, ensuring better preservation of food grains,” he said.

Addressing a query raised by Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Dattaram Waikar regarding policies on recycling wasted food, Joshi said, “This is an ongoing process. As technology upgrades, we adopt it. Despite these efforts, steps taken by the FCI to safeguard the quality of food grains continue.”

Waikar had pointed out the significant harvest loss, citing that food grains worth $18.5 billion are wasted due to various reasons, including storage issues with grains rotting or being eaten by rodents. He urged the government to formulate a policy for recycling wasted food.

Joshi assured him that the government is actively upgrading storage capacities and facilities.

"In Maharashtra, the total storage capacity is 23.40 lakh metric tonne (LMT). For upgradation, which is a continuous process, Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated to FCI to prioritize and upgrade dilapidated buildings," he added.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to reducing food grain wastage and enhancing storage facilities through continuous technological advancements and investments.