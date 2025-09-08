Government Revises Export Policy Of Animal By-Products In Line With EU Norms

The government on Monday revised the policy for the export of certain animal by-products in line with specific EU (European Union) regulations..These products include dog or cat food put for retail sale, compounded animal feed, and concentrates for compound animal feed.."Export policy of certain animal by-products has been revised in line with specific EU regulations," the Directorate of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification..Government Exploring Alternative Export Markets To Shield Farmers From US Tariff Threats