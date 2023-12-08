Government Ready To Offload Extra 2.5 Million Tons Of FCI Wheat Under OMSS: Food Secretary

Depending on the requirement, the Secretary said "additional 2.5 million tonnes can be offloaded under OMSS during January-March of 2024."

In a further step to increase supplies in the open market, it has been decided to increase the weekly quantity being offered through e-auction by FCI, from 3 lakh tonnes to 4 lakh tonnes with immediate effect. This will further enhance wheat availability in the open market, he added.