Government Raises Rs 1.42 Lakh Crore Via Asset Monetisation Till Fiscal 2025

Responding to another question, Gadkari said since inception of the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025 (Scheme) pilot programme in six states and Union Territories with effect from March 2024, as many as 4,971 road accident victims have been treated till July 31, 2025.

Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025 (Scheme) has been notified on a pan-India basis.