Government Likely To Retain 4% Inflation Target For RBI

India is likely to retain the existing inflation target for the central bank, with the setup seen as effective in managing prices, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Reserve Bank of India currently aims to keep inflation anchored around 4%, the mid-point of a 2%-6% range mandated by the government. The target for the central bank is set every five years and is due in March.

The government is unlikely to change the target, finance ministry officials in New Delhi said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are still private. The Ministry of Finance did not immediately respond to request for comment.