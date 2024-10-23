Government Lifts Export Duty On Parboiled Rice, Husked Brown Rice

The government lifted the duty on the export of parboiled rice and husked or brown rice.

The export duty has been reduced from 10% to nil on parboiled rice (which is partially boiled with husk), husked (brown) rice and rice in the husk (paddy or rough), the Department of Revenue, an arm of the Ministry of Finance, notified on Tuesday.

The orders came into effect immediately.

The levy was introduced in August last year to maintain adequate local stock and keep domestic prices in check. Last month, the duties were reduced. It had also exempted non-basmati white rice from export duty.

Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25% of the total rice exported from the country. Separately, the minimum export price for basmati rice was scrapped to boost outbound shipments and enhance farmers' income.

The Election Commission's clearance has been obtained on this duty cut, subject to the condition that no political mileage is derived out of the same, PTI reported citing sources. Jharkhand and Maharashtra will hold assembly elections next month.

India is the top exporter of rice in the world. Production this year is estimated to have improved following good monsoon. Sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June, and harvesting takes place from September.

(With inputs from PTI).