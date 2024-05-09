Government Fiscal Deficit Expected To Be Better Than Revised Target, Says Official

The Indian government’s accounts may see a slightly reduced fiscal deficit for the recently ended financial year in absolute terms, according to an official with knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

During the interim budget, the government lowered its fiscal deficit target to 5.8% in its revised estimates for FY24 and announced a target of 5.1% for FY25.

In absolute terms, this comes up to Rs 17.34 lakh crore. As of February, the fiscal deficit reached Rs 15 lakh crore of the total target.

In terms of capex, it is expected that the government will meet its revised budget estimates of Rs 9.5 lakh crore.