Government Extends 20% Export Duty On Parboiled Rice

The government has extended a 20% duty on the export of parboiled rice, which is partially boiled with husk, without an end date.

The levy was introduced on Aug. 25 and was due to remain effective till Oct. 16, which was then extended till March 31. The move was aimed at maintaining adequate local stock and keeping domestic prices in check.

In August, the government decided not to allow exports of basmati rice below $1,200 per tonne, aimed at restricting the possible illegal shipment of white non-basmati rice in the garb of premium basmati rice.

Contracts with a value below $1,200 per tonne may be kept in abeyance, according to a release by the Ministry of Commerce.

India has imposed restrictions on all varieties of non-basmati rice.

Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25% of the total rice exported from the country.

The government has also maintained nil import duty on yellow peas if the Bill of Lading was issued on or before April 30 this year. A Bill of Lading is a document of title, a receipt for shipped goods, and a contract between a carrier and a shipper.

The orders are effective from Feb. 22.