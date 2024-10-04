Government Considers Herbicide-Tolerant BT Cotton As Industry Advocates For Change

Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) Chairman Ajai Rana said, "Weeds are like Ravans, which we have not addressed good enough. ...Weed control has not got desired attention in our system. This is a need of the hour when the labour cost is increasing."

A collaborative research study 'Weed Management: Emerging Challenges and Management Strategies', unveiled during event, estimated weeds are responsible for about 25-26% of yield losses in kharif crops and 18-25 per cent in rabi crops, translating to an annual economic loss of around Rs 92,000 crore in the crop productivity across India.