Government Approves Establishment Of Rs 1,000 Crore Venture Capital Fund For Space Sector Startups

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund dedicated to the space sector under the aegis of IN-SPACe. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced during a cabinet briefing that the deployment period of the proposed Rs 1,000 crore VC fund is planned to be up to five years from the actual date of start of the fund operations.

"The proposed fund is expected to boost employment in the Indian space sector by supporting startups across the entire space supply chain—upstream, midstream, and downstream. It will help businesses scale, invest in R&D, and expand their workforce," said the Union Minister.

The average deployment amount could be Rs 150-250 crore per year, depending on the investment opportunities and fund requirements.

The proposed break-up financial year wise is Rs 150 crore in financial year 2025-26, Rs 250 crore for the year 2026-27, Rs 250 crore for the year 2027-28, Rs 250 crore for the year 2028-29 and Rs 100 crore for the year 2029-30.