Government Approves Continuation, Enhancement Of Schemes For Crop Procurement, MSP

Interventions under the PSF scheme have also been implemented for other crops like tomatoes, as well as in the subsidised retail sale of Bharat Dal, Bharat Atta, and Bharat Rice.

In order to encourage the states to come forward for implementation of PDPS as an option for notified oilseeds, the coverage has been increased from the existing 25% of state production of oilseeds to 40%. The implementation period has also increased from three months to four months. "The compensation difference between the MSP and Sale/Modal price to be borne by the central government is limited to 15% of the MSP."

The extension of MIS implementarion with changes is also meant to provide remunerative pricing to farmers growing perishable horticulture crops. The coverage has been increased from 20% to 25% of production and has added a new option of making differential payment directly into the farmers' account instead of physical procurement under MIS.

In case of tomato, onion and potato, the government decided to bear the transportation and storage expenses for the operations undertaken by central nodal agencies to bridge the price gap in TOP crops between producing states and consuming states during peak harvesting time. It will not only ensure remunerative prices to farmers but also soften the prices of TOP crops for consumers in the market.