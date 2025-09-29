Government Appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu As RBI Deputy Governor

The government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, according to people familiar with the matter.

Murmu's appointment will take effect from Oct. 9 for a period of three years, the people told NDTV Profit. He is currently serving as executive director of the country's central bank, overseeing the supervision department.

Murmu will replace M Rajeshwar Rao who is set to retire this week.