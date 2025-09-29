Business NewsEconomy & FinanceGovernment Appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu As RBI Deputy Governor
ADVERTISEMENT

Government Appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu As RBI Deputy Governor

Murmu's appointment will take effect from Oct. 9 for a period of three years, sources told NDTV Profit.

29 Sep 2025, 11:27 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in front of its building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
Logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in front of its building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) 
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, according to people familiar with the matter.

Murmu's appointment will take effect from Oct. 9 for a period of three years, the people told NDTV Profit. He is currently serving as executive director of the country's central bank, overseeing the supervision department.

Murmu will replace M Rajeshwar Rao who is set to retire this week.

(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT