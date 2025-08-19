Government Allows Duty-Free Import Of Cotton Till Sept 30

The government has allowed duty-free import of raw cotton till September 30 to improve the availability of the key raw material for the textile sector.

Cotton was so far subject to an 11% import duty along with the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

According to a Finance Ministry notification dated August 18, the duty exemption will take effect from August 19 and shall remain in force till September 30.

The scrapping of the import duty is expected to ensure raw material availability at globally competitive rates for the textile sector. Domestically, the sector also faces duty inversion under the GST regime.

The import duty relief by India comes at a time when Indian exporters, including the textile sector, face a steep 50% duty in the US.