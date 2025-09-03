Business NewsEconomy & FinanceNext-Gen Reforms: Zero GST On Notebooks, Stationery Items, Maps And Charts
Next-Gen Reforms: Zero GST On Notebooks, Stationery Items, Maps And Charts

The GST council has also approved a two-tier rate structure of 5% and 18%, replacing the existing four major slabs — 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%.

03 Sep 2025, 11:51 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>goods and services tax or GST (Photo: Canva Stock.)</p></div>
goods and services tax or GST (Photo: Canva Stock.)
The Goods and Services Tax Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced on Wednesday a sweeping cut in tax rates. The GST rate on maps, charts and globes will be reduced to nil from 12%.

Pencils, sharpeners, crayons and pastels will also see GST removed from 12%, according to a press release from the Union government on Wednesday.

Exercise books and notebooks, also formerly at 12% GST taxation, now have no tax on them. Erasers will also similarly have no GST compared to the previous GST of 5%.

The GST council has also approved a two-tier rate structure of 5% and 18%, replacing the existing four major slabs — 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. The changes will take effect from Sept. 22, with phased implementation for certain items.

