GST 2.0: SBI Research Sees Minimal Tax Loss, Thanks To Spending Pickup

The 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council unveiled GST 2.0, a sweeping rationalisation of the indirect tax system. The move slashed the four-tier rate structure into a simpler two-rate regime of a 18% standard rate and 5% merit rate, with a special 40% de-merit rate for select goods.

The government has pegged the net hit on revenue at Rs 48,000 crore on an annualised basis. But SBI Research estimates the revenue loss will be a fraction of that at just about Rs 3,700–3,800 crore, citing trend growth and a consumption boost.

"This has no impact on the fiscal deficit," the note said, highlighting that past rate cuts had, in fact, boosted collections by nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.