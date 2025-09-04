No GST On Health, Life Insurance: Here's How Much You Can Save Annually

A policyholder paying Rs 15,000 annually earlier shelled out an additional Rs 2,700 as GST, taking the total cost to nearly Rs 17,700. With GST removed, the premium could fall back to just Rs 15,000, saving Rs 2,700 each year, or Rs 4,500 saving on an annual premium of Rs 25,000.

"This reform will not only make coverage more affordable but also encourage greater adoption, particularly among middle-income and vulnerable households," said Ashish Goyal, co-founder of Fibe.

"It creates a win-win scenario for both consumers and insurers, embedding insurance more deeply into financial planning," added Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance.