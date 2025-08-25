GST Reform: How Previous Economic Policies Under UPA, NDA Impacted GDP Growth

India's economy is expected to benefit from the proposed changes in the structure and rates of the goods and services tax this Diwali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced rate rationalisation in the GST during his Independence Day address this month.

A reduction in rates for consumer goods like electronic devices and furniture has the potential to boost a nascent recovery in domestic private consumption, which contributes 60% to India's gross domestic product.

Over the past 20 years, several major economic reforms have been implemented by governments to promote growth. Such reforms have focused on a range of areas, including taxation, financial inclusion, industrial policy and infrastructure development. They include supply-side reforms like corporate tax cuts and production-linked incentives to demand-side changes like GST.

Throughout this period, GDP growth averaged 7%, one of the fastest among major economies in the world.