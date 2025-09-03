GST Reforms: From Toothbrushes To Kitchenware, Daily Essentials To Get Cheaper With 5% Rate

Business NewsEconomy & FinanceGST Reforms: From Toothbrushes To Kitchenware, Daily Essentials To Get Cheaper With 5% Rate
Items in the 12% bracket including dairy items, pre-packaged snacks, utensils, baby essentials and sewing machines and their parts will also see rates reduced to 5%.

03 Sep 2025, 10:41 PM IST i
goods and services tax or GST (Image: Canva stock)
The Goods and Services Tax Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced on Wednesday a sweeping cut in tax rates on daily essentials at its 56th meeting.

In a press conference, the council said the GST on a wide range of commonly used products has been brought down to 5%, slashed from the earlier 18% and 12% slabs.

Products such as hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet soaps, toothbrushes and shaving cream, earlier taxed at 18%, will now attract just 5%.

Similarly, items in the 12% bracket including dairy items, pre-packaged snacks, utensils, baby essentials and sewing machines and their parts will also see rates reduced to 5%.

The move is expected to bring significant relief to households, with prices of both food and non-food essentials likely to ease in the coming weeks.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: CBIC/X)</p></div>

(Source: CBIC/X)

