GST Rates Overhaul: Relief For Essentials, Heavier Tax On Luxury — Key Highlights
The changes will take effect from Sept. 22, with phased implementation for certain items.
The 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday, unveiled a sweeping overhaul of tax rates aimed at easing costs for households while tightening levies on sin and luxury goods.
Essentials such as milk, paneer, butter and life-saving medicines have been granted steep GST cuts or exemptions, while tobacco products, aerated drinks, luxury cars and yachts will attract higher taxes of up to 40%. The changes will take effect from Sept. 22, with phased implementation for certain items.
Here are the key highlights from the meeting:
GST Rate Cuts On Essentials
UHT milk, paneer, pizza bread, khakhra, chapati, roti — exempt from GST.
Butter, cheese, condensed milk, ghee, nuts, dates — reduced from 12% to 5%.
Wide range of food products like pasta, jams, sauces, pickles, juices, biscuits has been cut to 5%.
The GST on diagnostic kits, life-saving medicines, oxygen, surgical items has been reduced to 5% or Nil.
Renewable energy equipment, agri-machinery, handicrafts, footwear up to Rs 2,500, toys, paper products – down to 5%.
Higher Tax on Sin, Luxury Goods
The GST on masala, gutkha, cigarettes, tobacco products has been hiked to 40%, while the tax of bidis has been reduced to 18%. However, GST on tobacco and pan masala to be levied on Retail Sale Price.
The government also clarified that tobacco and pan masala products to remain at current rates until cess loan obligations are cleared.
Aerated and caffeinated drinks, luxury cars, big motorcycles, yachts, private aircraft, arms & ammunition will now be levied with 40% GST.
The tax on cement, coal, lignite and peat has also been increased to 18%.