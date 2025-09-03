GST Rates Overhaul: Relief For Essentials, Heavier Tax On Luxury — Key Highlights

The 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday, unveiled a sweeping overhaul of tax rates aimed at easing costs for households while tightening levies on sin and luxury goods.

Essentials such as milk, paneer, butter and life-saving medicines have been granted steep GST cuts or exemptions, while tobacco products, aerated drinks, luxury cars and yachts will attract higher taxes of up to 40%. The changes will take effect from Sept. 22, with phased implementation for certain items.

Here are the key highlights from the meeting: