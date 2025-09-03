Next-Gen Reforms: GST Rates On Electronic Appliances Reduced To 18% From 28%

The Goods and Services Tax Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced on Wednesday a sweeping cut in tax rates on electronics appliances.

The GST rate on air conditioners will be reduced from 28% to 18%. All rates will go into effect on Sept. 22.

Televisions (above 32 inches, which includes LED and LCD TVs), will also see GST go down to 28% from 18%, according to a press release from the central government on Wednesday. Small screen television sets were already at the GST tax rate of 18%.

Monitors and projectors will also be applicable for the reduction to 18% from 28%. Dishwashing machines will also have a similar tax exemption reducing 10% from 28% to 18%.

The central government also reduced the taxation slabs from four slabs to two slabs of 5% and 18% respectively.