Good Hair Days Incoming? GST 2.0 May Be Making Personal Care Items Cheaper
The countdown for the rollout of new GST rates is almost over, and from companies to consumers, no one can keep calm. As a lot of goods are in the pipeline to become cheaper after the reforms, implying that it may also be time to bring reforms to our self-care portfolio.
Many FMCG giants have announced a price cut on their products, including soaps, shampoo, and aftershave lotions, effective from Sept. 22, to extend the GST rate cut benefits to consumers' households.
Shinier Hair With Tinier Prices
Here is the list of shampoos and hair oils that have gotten cheaper after the slab was reduced from 18% to 5%:
1. Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol (300 ml)
New Price: Rs 320
Old Price: Rs 360
2. Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky (72 ml)
New Price: Rs 79
Old Price: Rs 89
3. Pantene Shampoo Hair Fall Control and Pantene Shampoo Deep Repair (340 ml)
New Price: Rs 355
Old Price: Rs 410
4. Dove Hair Fall Shampoo (340 ml)
New Price: Rs 435
Old Price: Rs 490
5. Clinic Plus Strong & Long Shampoo (355 ml)
New Price: Rs 340
Old Price: Rs 393
6. Sunsilk Black Shine Shampoo (350 ml)
New price: Rs 370
Old price: Rs 430
7. Navratna Ayurvedic Cool Oil (180 ml)
New price: Rs 145
Old price: Rs 155
8. Kesh King Gold Ayurvedic Oil (100 ml)
New price: Rs 178
Old price: Rs 190
Soaps & Lotions
1. Boroplus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream (80ml)
New price: Rs 155
Old price: Rs 165
2. Boroplus Antiseptic Moisturizing Sandal Soap (125 gm pack of 6)
New price: Rs 342
Old price: Rs 382
3. Lifebuoy (4 packs of 75gm)
New price: Rs 60
Old price: Rs 68
4. Radiant Glow Soap
New price: Rs 85
Old price: Rs 96
5. Dove Serum Bar (75gm)
New price: Rs 40
Old price: Rs 45
Apart from these items, a Gillette Shaving Cream Regular (30 gm) will cost Rs 40 from Rs 45, a Gillette Shaving Brush will cost Rs 75 from Rs 85, and an Old Spice After Shave Lotion Original (150 ml) will cost Rs 320 from Rs 284.