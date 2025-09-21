Business NewsEconomy & FinanceGood Hair Days Incoming? GST 2.0 May Be Making Personal Care Items Cheaper
ADVERTISEMENT

Good Hair Days Incoming? GST 2.0 May Be Making Personal Care Items Cheaper

Many FMCG giants have announced a price cut on their products, including soaps, shampoo, and after-shave lotions, effective from September 22

21 Sep 2025, 08:29 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Scale up your personal care as prices are all set to come down. (Photo Source: Wikimedia)</p></div>
Scale up your personal care as prices are all set to come down. (Photo Source: Wikimedia)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The countdown for the rollout of new GST rates is almost over, and from companies to consumers, no one can keep calm. As a lot of goods are in the pipeline to become cheaper after the reforms, implying that it may also be time to bring reforms to our self-care portfolio.

Many FMCG giants have announced a price cut on their products, including soaps, shampoo, and aftershave lotions, effective from Sept. 22, to extend the GST rate cut benefits to consumers' households.

Shinier Hair With Tinier Prices

Here is the list of shampoos and hair oils that have gotten cheaper after the slab was reduced from 18% to 5%:

1. Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol (300 ml)

  • New Price: Rs 320

  • Old Price: Rs 360

2. Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky (72 ml)

  • New Price: Rs 79

  • Old Price: Rs 89

3. Pantene Shampoo Hair Fall Control and Pantene Shampoo Deep Repair (340 ml)

  • New Price: Rs 355

  • Old Price: Rs 410

4. Dove Hair Fall Shampoo (340 ml)

  • New Price: Rs 435

  • Old Price: Rs 490

5. Clinic Plus Strong & Long Shampoo (355 ml)

  • New Price: Rs 340

  • Old Price: Rs 393

6. Sunsilk Black Shine Shampoo (350 ml)

  • New price: Rs 370

  • Old price: Rs 430

7. Navratna Ayurvedic Cool Oil (180 ml)

  • New price: Rs 145

  • Old price: Rs 155

8. Kesh King Gold Ayurvedic Oil (100 ml)

  • New price: Rs 178

  • Old price: Rs 190

Soaps & Lotions

1. Boroplus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream (80ml)

  • New price: Rs 155

  • Old price: Rs 165

2. Boroplus Antiseptic Moisturizing Sandal Soap (125 gm pack of 6)

  • New price: Rs 342

  • Old price: Rs 382

3. Lifebuoy (4 packs of 75gm)

  • New price: Rs 60

  • Old price: Rs 68

4. Radiant Glow Soap

  • New price: Rs 85

  • Old price: Rs 96

5. Dove Serum Bar (75gm)

  • New price: Rs 40

  • Old price: Rs 45

Apart from these items, a Gillette Shaving Cream Regular (30 gm) will cost Rs 40 from Rs 45, a Gillette Shaving Brush will cost Rs 75 from Rs 85, and an Old Spice After Shave Lotion Original (150 ml) will cost Rs 320 from Rs 284.

ALSO READ

GST 2.0: From Salon To Gym — Here's What Gets Cheaper For Urban Households From Sept. 22
Opinion
GST 2.0: From Salon To Gym — Here's What Gets Cheaper For Urban Households From Sept. 22
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT