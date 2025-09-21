Good Hair Days Incoming? GST 2.0 May Be Making Personal Care Items Cheaper

The countdown for the rollout of new GST rates is almost over, and from companies to consumers, no one can keep calm. As a lot of goods are in the pipeline to become cheaper after the reforms, implying that it may also be time to bring reforms to our self-care portfolio.

Many FMCG giants have announced a price cut on their products, including soaps, shampoo, and aftershave lotions, effective from Sept. 22, to extend the GST rate cut benefits to consumers' households.