GoM On GST Revenue Analysis Discuss Tax Leakages, Plan Crackdown On Rs 2 Lakh Crore ITC Frauds

In March, the GST Council had reconstituted GoM on 'Analysis of Revenue from GST'. Chaired by Sawant, the GoM had nine members, including from Bihar (Samrat Chaudhary), Chhattisgarh (O P Choudhary), Gujarat (Kanubhai Desai), Andhra Pradesh (P Keshav), Maharashtra (Ajit Pawar), Punjab (Harpal Singh Cheema), Tamil Nadu (Thangam Thennarasu) and Telangana (M B Vikramarka).

During 2024-25, central and state GST officers have detected 25,009 fake firms involved in fraudulently passing input tax credit worth Rs 61,545 crore.