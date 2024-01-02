Goldman Sees Current Account Deficit Falling To 1% Of GDP This Fiscal

Accordingly, the Wall Street major has revised upwards its current account deficit (CAD) forecast to 1% of GDP for FY24 from 1.3% earlier, and 1.3% for FY25 from 1.9% earlier, citing a downward revision to their oil price forecast to $81/barrel in 2024 from above $90 earlier; and services exports continuing to surprise higher than prior expectations.

The brokerage expects robust capital flows in 2024, driven by strong equity portfolio flows as the Fed starts the easing cycle; robust debt inflows as the bonds are included in the JP Morgan's global government bond index from June 2024; and higher FDI inflows with the country continuing to benefit from regional supply chain diversification.