Gold Prices To Rise, Natural And Lab-Grown Diamonds To Coexist: Jewellery Body Chairman

Gold—as an asset class—will see good returns in 2024, while lab-grown diamonds and the natural ones will coexist in the future, according to Vipul Shah, chairman of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

"With natural diamonds, there is an aspiration, whereas lab-grown diamonds are for affordability, and for fun and fashion. So, it's a completely different segment... It is not going to be that one is going to take over the other," he said while speaking on the sidelines of the apex body's jewellery show on Friday.

Lab-grown diamonds are for a segment of people who desire to buy the natural ones but are not able to, he said. "Natural diamonds are for those who have a desire for diamonds and they're getting diamonds. Also, if you are looking for investment, you will choose natural diamonds. So, the idea is that once first-time buyers start with lab-grown diamonds, they will aspire to buy natural diamonds. So, in the end, both will coexist," said Shah.

Also, natural diamonds will gradually lessen in supply, with less mining and no new mines coming up. Both are for different consumer bases and both are going to complement each other, he said.

According to him, gold markets are looking bullish and he expects them to trade in the range of Rs 65,000–70,000 very soon.