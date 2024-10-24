Gold Import Tariff Kept Unchanged Amid Diwali Festive Period, Charge On Silver Revised

The tariff levied on gold imports remains unchanged amid the ongoing Diwali festive period, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

The tariff has been retained as $855 per 10 gram, which is the same that was announced in the previous notification issued on Oct. 15.

This tariff will be levied on gold bars, other than tola bars, bearing manufacturer’s or refiner’s engraved serial number and weight expressed in metric units.

The rate would also be applicable for gold coins having gold content not below 99.5% and "gold findings, other than imports of such goods through post, courier or baggage", the finance ministry said.

“Gold findings”, the ministry said, means a small component such as hook, clasp, clamp, pin, catch, screw back used to hold the whole or a part of a piece of jewellery in place.