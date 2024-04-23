Gold Dips To Rs 72,200 On Weak Global Trends

Declining for the second day in a row, gold prices tumbled by Rs 1,450 to Rs 72,200 per 10 grams in the local market here due to profit-taking by traders and weak global trends. Silver prices also tanked by Rs 2,300 per kg. According to HDFC Securities, gold prices declined by Rs 1,450 to Rs 72,200 per 10 grams in Delhi. The precious metal had closed at Rs 73,650 per 10 grams in the previous session.