Goa Miners Raise Concern Over Possibility Of Export Duty On Low-Grade Iron Ore

Given the region's unique mineral profile and the lack of domestic demand for such ore, GMOEA claimed that imposing export duties would not only jeopardise livelihoods and regional economic activity but also lead to stockpiling and wastage of a valuable natural resource.

The representation by GMOEA, representing key stakeholders in Goa's mining sector for more than 60 years, comes in response to recent media reports suggesting the possible extension of export duties to low-grade iron ores (below 58 per cent Fe).

The reports stemmed from deliberations held during the high-level stakeholders' meeting convened on Aug. 26, focused on introducing reforms to enhance iron ore and steel production in India.