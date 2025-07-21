Goa Hikes Remuneration Of Daily Wage Workers Employed In Government Bodies
The in-hand hike would be up to 51%, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said at a press conference.
Remuneration of daily wage workers employed across government departments, state-run corporations, autonomous bodies and local bodies in Goa has been increased, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.
The in-hand hike would be up to 51%, he said at a press conference.
"Around 3,000 workers employed with government departments, corporations, autonomous bodies and local bodies will benefit from this scheme. The revision will cost the state exchequer Rs 4 crore. All daily wage workers who have completed seven years of service would be eligible for this scheme," the CM said.
"The scheme allows them to have other benefits like leaves and contribution for Employee Provide Fund. The workers will also get annual 3% increment in their salaries. The scheme will be in effect from Aug 1," he added.
Currently, a daily wage labourer gets around Rs 12,818 per month, which will now go up to Rs 20,000 per month along with EPF contribution, Sawant pointed out.
The workers will also be eligible for the Centre's Atal Pension Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, he added.