Gen Z Scripting Big Shifts In Consumption Trends: Bernstein Report

The digitally-native, app-first Gen Z cohort is assuming the centre stage in India's consumer markets by scripting 'big shifts' in consumption trends, including the rise of quick commerce delivery and direct-to-consumer brands, according to a report by Bernstein.

Brands are seeking a deeper connection with this digitally-native, app-first generation that 'swipes up' for practically everything from social media to ride-hailing and food delivery.

Indian Gen Zs' are the world's largest, the report said about the cohort born into a digital age, that shops, works and eats online. Gen Z is the generation born between 1996 and 2010.

Indian Gen Zs make up 20% of the world and about 27% of India's population, it noted.