GDP Preview: Growth Can Moderate To Sub-7% For First Time In Five Quarters

Amid a decline in the output of most rabi and summer crops and deficient rain in June, ICRA expects the GVA growth of agriculture, forestry and fishing to print at 1% in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The profit margin of manufacturing companies eased in the three months to June vis-a-vis March quarter of the previous fiscal, amid an uptick in global commodity prices and the narrower deflation in input costs as reflected in the WPI-industrial raw materials, according to ICRA.

This, along, with the lower growth in manufacturing IIP volumes, suggests that the year-on-year growth in manufacturing GVA is likely to have slowed in June quarter to 7% from 8.9% in the March quarter and construction to 4% from 8.7%. In contrast, electricity, and mining and quarrying are projected to record an uptick in growth, according to ICRA's estimates.

ICRA estimates the expansion in the services GVA could ease slightly to 6.5% in the June quarter from 6.7% in March quarter, according to ICRA's estimates, which can partly be attributed to the heatwave conditions that dampened mobility/travel.