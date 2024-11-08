GDP Data Release Timing Revised By Statistics Ministry

After revising the timings of CPI and IIP data release, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has revised the timing of releasing GDP estimates to 4 p.m.

As per the current practice, the press releases of GDP is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on the specified release dates, the ministry said. However, with a perspective to provide the users/media/public more time on the day of release to access GDP data, the ministry has decided to revise the release time for the press releases of GDP estimates to 4:00 p.m., it stated in its press release on Friday.

The new release time aligns with the closing hours of major financial markets in India, ensuring that GDP data dissemination does not interfere with active trading, it said, adding that this adjustment also adheres to MoSPI's commitment to transparency and accessibility in data dissemination.

The next press release of GDP estimates for the second quarter of financial year 2025 is schedule to be released on Nov. 29, 2024, at 4 p.m.

The process of GDP base year revision is also underway, with fiscal 2023 being proposed as the base year, according to ministry officials. The launch of the revised series is expected to be likely in February 2026.