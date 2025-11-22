G20 Summit: PM Modi, Albanese, Carney Launch Australia-Canada-India Technology And Innovation Partnership
PM Modi announced the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today, Nov. 22, 2025. He is at the G20 Summit in South Africa with other world leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carved out a new trilateral technology and innovation partnership with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to his post on social media platform 'X'.
"Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr. Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today", the post stated.
A new trilateral technology and innovation partnership!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025
He added that through this partnership deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and oceans in emerging technologies will be deepened
The initiative is also expected to support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
(This is a developing story)