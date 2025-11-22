G20 Summit: PM Modi, Albanese, Carney Launch Australia-Canada-India Technology And Innovation Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carved out a new trilateral technology and innovation partnership with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to his post on social media platform 'X'.

He announced the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today, Nov. 22, 2025. Modi is at the G20 Summit in South Africa with other world leaders.

"Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr. Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today", the post stated.