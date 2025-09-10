From Exporters To Bond Traders, RBI Is Facing Calls To Step In

From exporters battered by punitive US tariffs to bank treasuries unnerved by bond vigilantes, India’s central bank is facing increasing calls to intervene to help stem losses.

It’s a familiar pattern: when local or global forces threaten market equilibrium, the Reserve Bank of India is typically expected to step in. Earlier this year, the RBI snapped up bonds aggressively to shore up credit growth. Yet in recent weeks, no tangible steps have been announced, even as sovereign bond yields spiked to a five-month high in late August.

“It’s hard to know whether the authorities should come in to stabilize the market or not, as the threshold for pain is different under each Governor,” said Nathan Sribalasundaram, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “This Governor has taken a more relaxed approach, especially with regard to FX.”