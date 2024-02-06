Free Trade Agreement With India By Year-End Says Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

“In the 1990s, exports contributed a significant 30 per cent to Sri Lanka's GDP, compared to 15 per cent today,” Sabry said adding, “This decline reflects a missed opportunity to capitalise on the global market, unlike neighbouring countries that actively pursued FTAs.”

“The main reason behind Sri Lanka's export struggles is its limited market access. While focusing primarily on the domestic market, countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh actively expanded into larger international markets through FTAs. This strategic move fuelled their export-driven growth, leaving Sri Lanka behind,” Sabry added.