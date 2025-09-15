India, EU Move Closer To FTA Conclusion, Next Round In October

The free trade agreement between India and the European Union is set for the 14th round of negotiations in October, according to Commerce Ministry Special Secretary L Satya Srinivas.

Talks have made significant progress in their FTA negotiations, with the 13th round of talks now completed. The 14th round is scheduled for October 6–10 in Brussels. Both sides are aiming to conclude negotiations at the earliest, with officials indicating that key areas of convergence are now within reach.

Negotiations between India and the EU are in its final stretch, sources familiar with the matter have told NDTV Profit.

All major issues pertaining to India-EU FTA have been resolved, the people said. Both the sides are eyeing a comprehensive trade deal but are not ruling out early harvest.

The key focus area of the talks were protection of some of the sensitive sectors. The Indian government had affirmed that all trade talks will proceed while keeping the best interests of the farmers in mind. Both entities are aiming to finalise the trade deal by December 2025, as was envisioned by leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.