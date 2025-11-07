Business NewsEconomy & FinanceForex Reserves Drop $5.62 Billion To $689.73 Billion
Forex Reserves Drop $5.62 Billion To $689.73 Billion

The overall reserves had declined by $6.925 billion to $695.355 billion.

07 Nov 2025, 10:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
The proposal aims to boost India's exports without impacting the businesses of small retailers.(Image: Pixabay)
India's forex reserves dropped USD 5.623 billion to $689.733 billion for the week ended October 31, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

For the week ended October 31, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.957 billion to $564.591 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of the gold reserves declined by $3.81 billion to $101.726 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $19 million to $18.644 billion, the apex bank noted.

India's reserve position with the IMF increased by $164 million to $4.772 billion in the reporting week, according to the data.

