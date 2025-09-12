Forex Reserves Rise To $698.27 Billion; Gold Reserves Grow

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $698.27 billion for the week ended Sept. 5, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The country's forex kitty rose by $4.038 billion over the previous reporting week. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had risen to $694.23 billion.

The Indian rupee had tumbled to a new record low on Thursday, falling 36 paise to record low of 88.46 against US dollar, in line with the weakness in its Asian peers on the back of buying by importers and banks.

The currency also came under pressure as FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,472 crore on Thursday.

For the week ended Sept. 5, foreign currency assets — a major component of the reserves — declined $0.54 billion to $584.48 billion, according to the RBI data. In dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of the appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $3.54 billion to $90.3 billion during the week.